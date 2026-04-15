Watch: Man reveals scam, chips at IPL sold at Rs 100 instead of Rs 50

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The snack price scam unfolds during the IPL 2026 match even after the prices of the tickets are expensive, the authorties still choose to sell food items at such a high price. The IPL fever is at its peak and the fans travelling to different cities, spending a lot of money and still faces such things apart from the expensive tickets. The snacks and beverages that are sold at the IPL is into two of the original price.

A video from RCB vs RR, IPL match goes viral as the man reveals the original price of the chips by taking out the sticker that shows the price at which the chips are being sold during the live match.

The video is uploaded by ‘nupur_kalita_64’ which captures a man is peeling the price sticker to show the original price of the chips and bringing attention to the issue and how people are fooled at the cricket venues just for the sake of earning more from the huge crowd at one place and taking advantage of them.

The video received huge attention on the internet, the comment section was filled with people sharing the same experience. It has garnered 61.3k views, 1.6k likes and numerous comments. One user says, “Mujhse sipping charge ke 10 etra liya, 110₹.”, another user says that they are selling water at Rs 150. Third user says, “50 ka bhi nehi he 😂…Yeh sirf stadium match ke liye banata he company…”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur kalita (@nupur_kalita_64)