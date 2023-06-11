Watch: Man rescues owl stuck in branch, internet praises his good deed

Although wildlife has its own way of surviving, sometimes these creatures find themselves in a sticky spot and need human help to release themselves. And of course, the world still has some good Samaritans who risk their own lives to help those animals. Just like a recent video showcasing a remarkable act of compassion.

The video was shared on Twitter and shows a man trying to detangle an owl. The video shows a poor owl’s wings badly tangled in wire and hanging dangerously from a branch of a tree.

In the video, a man is seen slowly approaching the scared owl and trying to free it from the wire. He first places the bird on a cup-like net made of cloth, burns the string with a bit of fire, and detaches it from the owl.

Later, the man places the owl on a rock, where he completely cuts the wire from the wings of the owl and pets it. Once freed, a touching moment unfolds as the man gently caresses the bird, forging a connection of trust and gratitude.

Terrified owl was so thankful to the guy who saved his life pic.twitter.com/UecYjfnIgN — B&S (@_B___S) June 8, 2023

Shared on Twitter, the caption of the viral video read, “Terrified owl was so thankful to the guy who saved his life.” Later, the internet loudly applauded and thanked the man for doing what he did.

A user wrote, “How many times in your life do you have a chance to really make a difference like this. Another user wrote, “Hero stuff”. “Thank you. It was a close call, but, thankfully, there are still some good samaritans out there.”

“This wonderful story should be seen by everyone”, a user remarked.

The video garnered more than 2.7 million views and was accompanied by 48.1K likes and 5,086 retweets. As the video continues to spread, its reach extends far and wide.