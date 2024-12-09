WATCH: Man reads book with massive python by his side, video goes viral, internet reacts

Snakes seem mysterious and feared, yet humans have bonded with some in a deep way that helped reshape the view about snakes’ place in the world. We often come across many viral videos featuring the dangerous yet lovely bond between humans and these reptiles. Just like those videos, a viral video of a man sleeping next to a giant python and reading book casually has shocked the public on social media.

As the viral video reveals, a man named Mike Holston, known for his daring interactions with reptiles, lying casually on a bed beside a massive python while reading a book. Adding to the surreal scene, a dog is also seen lounging comfortably on the same bed. He is also popularly referred to as “The Real Tarzann” on social media. The video, however, posted on Holston’s official Instagram account, has started to trend very fast.

This clip was posted barely a few hours ago, and it is already approaching nearly four million views, and the netizens have begun reacting in awe. People are shocked yet astonished by how casual the entire situation was.

Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, “Snake: You miss a meal, they’re gonna be reading about you and that dog, On gawd!!!”

Another user commented, “That dog like nigga are u serious.”

WATCH the viral video here: