Watch! Man puts phone underwater to film Ganpati idol during Ganesh Visarjan, Know what happens next

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As thousands gathered to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha during Ganesh Visarjan, one devotee found an unusual way to capture the moment.

Instead of filming from the shore, the man took his phone underwater, pointing the camera towards the Ganpati idol as it descended beneath the surface.

The resulting footage offered a rare perspective of the visarjan — the idol slowly disappearing into the water, surrounded by ripples and bubbles, turning a familiar farewell ritual into an almost surreal underwater scene.

The video, shared on Instagram by Geetali Girase Badgujar from the account @geetali.girase, has now clocked more than 8 million views, with the unusual perspective turning a familiar visarjan moment into something rather enchanting.

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The video shows a Ganesh idol being immersed in a bucket of water. As the idol goes into the water, a man places his phone beneath the surface to get a closer shot.

What follows is a remarkably clear underwater view of the idol. The movement of the water gives the footage a dreamy quality, making the immersion look almost surreal. There is something quietly fascinating about seeing the familiar visarjan ritual from a completely different angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetali Girase Badgujar (@geetali.girase)