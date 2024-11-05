Watch: Man puts hand into tiger’s mouth, Video goes viral

A video of a man putting his hand inside a tiger mouth has gone viral. The tiger seems to be chained, the netizens has condemned his act. The video was shared by a Pakistan influencer -Nouman Hassan.

The video shows the man putting his hand inside the mouth of a chained tiger and he keeps it their for some time, which could have been dangerous. After getting his hand out, he goes for it again and the tiger remain completely cool during the encounter and seems to be in a playful mood. However, the netizens has called his act as reckless and irresponsible. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “My Tiger Rocky is Very Friendly.”

However, his interaction with the tiger has shocked many.

Watch video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nouman Hassan (@nouman.hassan1)



The comment section was filled with reproachful remarks from social media users. One user criticized the video, and said, “This is unacceptable.” “This is what I call stupidity at its peak,” another user commented and another said, “There’s no need to do this to gain a few followers.”

Prior to this, the influencer faced backlash for riding on the back of a large tiger in an open area. He was condemned for endorsing what they perceived as irresponsible and dangerous behavior.

A similar case happened with another content creator named Mian Saqib, who faced similar backlash after sharing a video in which he was “embraced” by a lioness.