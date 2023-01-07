Watch: Man pulls 15,730 kg truck with teeth, sets Guinness World Records

Several people often make it to the Guinness World Records for their unique way of doing things in a limited time period. Once again, a person has come to light for creating a record by pulling a truck with his teeth. Yes, you heard it right. In a hair-raising video that has surfaced online, a man from Egypt can be seen pulling a 15,730 kg truck with his whites.

Shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records, the clip shows a man pulling the ‘heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth.’ The video has caught a lot of attention on the Internet, and many are even curious about his dentist.

As per the details mentioned in the caption by the Guinness World Records, the man identified as Ashraf Mahrous Mohamed Suliman created the record on 13 June 2021 in Egypt’s Ismailia. He attempted the record as a ‘personal achievement.’

The caption begins with, “Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

So far, the video has raked up more than 497k views and tons of comments. A user wrote, “Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is” and another comment read, “Bro must use metallic toothpaste.”

A third user commented, “That’s totally insane… From where he brings that much of power” and a fourth person wrote, “Was worried he would break his neck.”