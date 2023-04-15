Watch: Man proposes to partner during live cricket match, emotional video goes viral

In a heartwarming gesture, a man went on his knees during a live cricket match to propose to his partner. A video of the same has gone viral online and netizens are in awe.

In the emotional clip, shared on Instagram by a user named apna_ambikapur, a man can be seen proposing to his girlfriend during one of the matches of the T20 series in January 2023. The video ended with a beautiful conclusion as the girl said YES.

Take a look:

As per the text in the video, the location reads Veer Narayan International Stadium in Raipur. Not only were the couple could be seen beaming with smiles but the crowd behind them also cheered for them.

Since being shared in January, the video has garnered more than 2 million views and tons of comments. One person wrote, “Players must be….. – ha ye krlo pehle, hum match kal khel lenge” and another comment read, “Meanwhile me … only noticing the police coming behind and wondering ab kya hoga.”

A third user wrote, “Jajba chahiyen is trh se propose karne ke liye. time pass to pura Duniya Karti Hai”