WATCH! Man pets caged lion in a zoo, see what happens next in viral video

When we think about the most dangerous animals in the wild, lions generally pop into our head. And for good reason as well. Lions are powerful big cats, that can weigh as much as 190 kgs. They are the second largest big cats, second only to the tiger. They also have a devastatingly powerful bite force at about 650 psi. For reference, an average adult human has a jaw strength of about 150 psi. Adding to that the fact that they have four inch long canine teeth, one can easily understand why a bite from one can be lethal. Forgetting this and thinking that they are no different than regular house cats might be the last mistake someone makes. Something similar happened to a man recently when he got too comfortable with a lion inside the cage of an unnamed zoo. Well, in the video the man pets the caged lion. What happened next frankly surprised absolutely no one.

The video opens with two adult lions sitting close to the bars of the cage in a zoo. Two men are seen close to the bars. One man starts petting a lion on the shoulder. The big cat does not seem to mind much. However, when the second man tries to pet the other lion, the beast immediately reacts and shows that it is in no mood to fool around. It snaps at the man’s hand with lighting fast reflexes, and catches his fingers within its maw. People can be heard screaming in the background as this happens. However, the man manages to get his hand out of the big cat’s mouth. The video cuts off abruptly, leaving us unclear whether the man in fine or not. However, given the fact there is seemingly no panic amongst the onlookers, it is being assumed that the man escaped with minimal injuries.

The video has garnered over 24.5k views since being shared on December 26. It was shared on Twitter by a page named Vicious Videos.

Now, the internet has been very vocal about the man’s actions and the consequences that followed. The lions are not domesticated animals that one can play with or pet whenever the fancy strikes. Even if they are in a cage inside a zoo, they can still be dangerous and the video was a rude awakening for people who think otherwise. People commented on the man’s stupidity, with one saying “Left hands are overrated. Might as well feed the lion this tasty five-finger snack!Him. Probably “. Another one reminded him that it was not a house cat saying, “That is not a housecat. Moron.”

Watch the video where the man pets a caged lion here: