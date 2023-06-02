Watch: Man performs energetic dance on Vijay Thalapathy’s song

Nowadays, the sight of people dancing to popular songs to make Instagram reels is pretty common. And most of the time, they are surrounded by the public who are either irritated or extremely curious. Now a video of a man dancing to Vijay Thalapathy’s Vaathi coming song has gone crazy viral on the internet.

Shared on Instagram, the video shows many people dancing in the middle of the road. Then a man comes and joins the people dancing. He looks very professional as he wears a blue shirt and black trousers with formal shoes. It feels like he came from the office and got engrossed in the dance.

In the video, the man can be seen doing the steps to the exact beat. The way South Superstar Vijay Thalapathy danced in that same way, the man also did the exact steps with great energy.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorVijay fans |400K🎯| (@vijay_fans_media)

The viral clip was shared by a Vijay Thalapathy fan page named vijay_fans_media. The energetic video has garnered more than a million likes and tonnes of reactions. One user wrote, “He should act, he is showing proper posture with cute smile 😊 really so cute.” Another user wrote, “Superb bro.”

A third user wrote, “This boy’s dance reminded one of my brothers Not lyk an street dancer but one of the fine dancers in our group.”