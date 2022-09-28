Image Credits: Twitter/Irshad Khan

Watch: Man performing stunts on live wires, video goes viral

Since childhood, we have been taught that playing with electric wires can be dangerous and life threatening. Coming in contact with an electrical voltage can cause current to flow through the body, resulting in electrical shock and burns. We have always been instructed at home and in schools, that one should never touch a live wire with bare hands.

But in a shocking incident, a young man of Amaria town was seen performing stunts and was swinging on the high-voltage wires in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh.

The man named Naushad, on September 24, got up on the rooftop of a shop and started swinging on the overhead wires, leaving all the people present their worried and confused. The video of the man performing stunt has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Naushad was trying to climb higher and  was seen balancing himself on the wires. One more video showed that people were climbing to the shop’s roof and tried to reach out to Naushad. After people approached him, he came down. People were absolutely stunned by looking at the man’s activity.

According to sources, there was no electricity in the town for which Naushad was not electrocuted. After being spotted, shopkeepers from the nearby shops and people gathered over there contacted the electricity department and urged them not to supply electricity.
After getting down, the local residents contacted Naushad’s family and told them about his dangerous stunt. The family told that he was not feeling fit mentally from last few days. They claimed that he was often indulged with odd activities as he was feeling mentally unfit.

