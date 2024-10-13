WATCH: Man narrowly escapes massive python attack with lightning-fast reflexes

A heart-stopping video has gone viral, leaving viewers with goosebumps. The video of a man narrowly escaping a massive python’s attack by hiding under a ceiling left the internet in awe. The astonishing footage captures the split-second reflexes of the unidentified man as he swiftly seeks refuge beneath the overhead space, mere inches from the aggressive serpent’s snapping jaws.

As per the shocking video, a man is seen searching a cluttered room’s ceiling with a flashlight and plastic bag. Suddenly, a hidden snake strikes! But instead of getting panicked, the man quickly saves himself. The python seemed incredibly thick, as thick as a large pipe. The snake hit the ceiling, trying hard to catch the man. But the man narrowly escaped the massive python’s attack by hiding under a ceiling. This incredible display of quick thinking and survival instincts has garnered widespread admiration, with viewers praising the man’s presence of mind and lightning-fast reaction. The video was shared on Instagram, by the handle ‘Kumail Alii’. The video was shared five days ago and pulled more than 2 million likes from people.

Social media users are both frightened and impressed by the man’s swift reaction. A few made jokes about it. The video’s unexpected twist has sparked a strong reaction online.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Should I duck down too? This was simply too scary,”

Another user wrote, “Bro should be a boxer. He’d be invisible,”

A third user wrote, “How was he that fast? That was really a last, nice save. Also, new fear unlocked,”

“Some people really really really have it rough,” added a fourth user.

“He really went with wearing a polybag to save his hand in case the snake attacks or bites him. That is some next-level confidence,” added the fifth person.

WATCH the viral video here: