Watch: Man Nails Prabhu Deva’s Dance Moves, video goes viral

In today’s viral video, a middle-aged man grooving to the famous ‘Chikku Bukku Rayiley‘ song while perfectly impersonating Prabhu Deva’s steps from the music video has won hearts on the Internet.

In the video, the man can be seen nailing the killer steps of the filmmaker-choreographer from the 1993 film ‘Gentleman.‘ He shook a leg wearing a shirt with lungi and made sure each step matched. The video has so far garnered more than 14 million views and tons of comments.

The caption in the post reads, “Dancer Ramesh Anna.”

Watch Video Here:

Netizens were incredibly impressed with the man’s fabulous moves and on-point recreation. One person wrote, “His college days must b good olden days” and another comment read, “dancing style super super sir.”

Many filled the comment section with fire and red heart emojis.