WATCH: Man marries dead girlfriend as love sees no boundaries

A recent video where a man marries his dead girlfriend in Assam has gone viral on the internet. The video is rather a disheartening one where seemingly the man marries his long time girlfriend who happens to have passed away due to a prolonged illness at a hospital in Guwahati, Assam. He even pledged that he would never get married to anyone else.

In the video, the man, Bitupan, 27, is seen applying vermilion on the forehead and cheeks of, Prathana, the girl’s body, as one would do in a real wedding. He even put a garland around her neck and himself, wore one as well. The couple were in love since a very long time. Their families were well aware about their plans of getting married.

One of the relatives of Prathana, Subhon Bora said that Parthana had suddenly fallen ill a few days back and was taken to a private hospital in Guwahati. Despite best of efforts, she could not get saved and passed away on November 18. Speaking about Bitupan’s condition, Subhon said that they saw him crying and engaging in all the ceremonies throughout. He also said that his true love for her had touched the entire family’s heart.

The video where the man marries his dead girlfriend in Assam was shared on YouTube. See the video here: