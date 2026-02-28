Watch: Man makes his son pick up chips he scattered on the ground

Advertisement

A video went viral on the internet that captures a man who is a traveller vlogger and his son, and the vlogger seen asking his son to clean the mess that he had made on the ground while he was playing. On the other hand the son is seen picking up the chips one by one and cleaning the ground.

The video is uploaded by ‘travelwithsamalvlogs’ which is captioned as, “A Small Incident, A Big Lesson I was travelling….Then a small incident happened….scattered chips on the floor….. I gently stopped him and asked, “Who should clean this?” He looked at me, unsure. I explained, “This is not our home, but it is still our space…. When we make a mess, someone else has to clean it.” There was silence. Then slowly, he bent down and picked up the chips. No scolding. No anger. Just a moment of understanding. And in that tiny act, a bigger lesson was planted. Cleanliness is not taught…..it is a shared responsibility.

In the video, the user says that I brought a packet of chips for my son and him and he scattered it on the ground and now you all see that he will be cleaning the mess that he has created on the ground. You have to teach your son the right thing. Later in the video he asks his son to do it faster, it’s still looking very dirty do it fast. And is also heard appreciating his son for his efforts and says it is not completely cleaned till now.

The dad in the video receives appreciation from the netizens in huge numbers. The video has garnered 2.4 million views, 192 thousand likes and 3.5 thousand comments.

The comment box of the viral video is filled with the netizens calling “him father of the year”. One user says, “Proud of this kind of parenting. Everyone should learn something from it.” Another writes, “I really appreciate and respect parents like you 🫡.” Third user says, “Great job! Must be painful for you but this is how you shape the future.”