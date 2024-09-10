WATCH: Man jumps into lion’s cage, what happens next will shock you!

In a shocking and scary incident that has been captured on camera, a man jumped into a lion’s cage this video is sure to give you goosebumps.

Horror ensued after a drunk man leaped into a lion’s cage. This tragic incident unfolded after an intoxicated man knowingly breached the security and came close to a lion in a local zoo, and was seen wavering around hazardously before he got rescued by the emergency response team.

This 30 second long video was captured by a visitor to the zoo which shows an intoxicated man deliberately trespassing the cage and getting closer to the lion and playing with it like a daredevil.

This shocking video shows that the lion was observing the man instead of attacking him which was indeed miraculously. The man was so drunk that he didn’t stop even after getting clear signs and verbal warnings to stop entering the cage. The man climbed the barriers and jumped finally.

The total scenario was unbelievable and left visitors bewildered. People were seen shouting and asking for help. One of the eyewitness called the zoo staffs for help. The rescue team with local police and other zoo staffs has reached the spot immediately to start the rescue operation. The man finally got rescued safely by team after tranquilizing the lion and sent to a rehabilitation center.

The zoos usual schedule has been disrupted following this incident and got temporarily closed for visitors. Local police department with help of zoo authorities has issued a statement advising people to be cautious and not to attempt similar acts as it can be life threatening.

