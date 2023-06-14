Watch: Man helps thirsty camel’s life by giving water to it in sweltering heat

Camels stand out from other animals due to their remarkable capacity to survive without water for extended periods of time. However, there are times when the intense heat of the desert can harm them. Now, a person giving water to a camel that is so thirsty that it is just a few minutes away from passing out is shown in a video that has appeared online and gone viral.

In the viral video, one can see an exhausted camel lying on the ground. The man offers the camel some water, which the camel drinks when the bottle of water is put into its mouth.

Susanta Nanda, an officer of the Indian Forest Service, posted the video online along with the caption, “Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. A kind driver gives it water and revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. A few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers.”

Drained by the heat, the camel was few minutes away from passing out. Kind driver gives water & revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers . pic.twitter.com/daE7q9otdv — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023

