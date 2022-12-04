Watch: Man gatecrashes wedding and confesses to groom, reaction wins hearts

Weddings are like a festival in India, the three-day extravaganza consists of Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi, and the Pheras rituals. This means, the more the ceremonies, the more the expense. If you a the father of the bride, then your head is the heaviest with all the burdens. Amid all the expenses, the biggest chunk of money is spent on food and beverages. While one tries their best to provide the feast to each of its guests, many uninvited people gate crash the function for a free meal.

Earlier this week, a Madhya Pradesh-based student pursuing an MBA degree was made to wash the dishes for uninvitedly attending a wedding reception and enjoying the delicacies there. Now another video of a man who recently visited a wedding uninvited has surfaced online but what makes it different is that before enjoying the scrumptious meal, he went up to the stage to make a confession to the bridegroom.

The man himself shot the video of his confession and later shared it on social media. In the clip, he can be seen saying to the groom that he lives in a hostel, and after he found that a wedding was happening nearby, he decided to skip cooking.

Further in the clip, the man shared best wishes with the husband-to-be and said that he doesn’t know the bridegroom or any of the family members. All he stepped in for was food. Concluding the recording, the attendee questioned the groom whether he has any concerns with him enjoying the wedding food.

Meanwhile, the groom’s reaction also won people’s hearts as he accepted the hosteller’s honesty and happily asked him to even pack some more food to have later in his room.

So far the post has gathered more than 1.2 million views and people are in love with the conversation. They even hailed the groom’s hospitality which was captured on the day of his wedding.