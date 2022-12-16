Watch: Man fights with co-passenger on flight, sarcastic netizens call it ‘air rage’

Road rage is a huge problem in a country like India where the ever growing population causes a multitude of problems for people. When this large population descends on the road it is obvious the situation becomes very chaotic. This causes an interesting phenomenon which we commonly know as ‘road rage’. The explanation is quite simple. People get angry about anything that causes any sort of discomfort to them. A video of a man fighting with his co-passenger on a flight is doing the rounds of the internet. It was shared by a user named McAdams on Twitter and has obviously grabbed a lot of eyeballs on the internet.

The video was shared by McAdams on December 14. In the 12-second clip, a man can be seen involved in a verbal brawl with one of his co-passengers. “Nobody speaks when I speak. I am telling you, don’t talk to me like this. You don’t know who I am,” the man said while shouting.

Other passengers can be seen trying to calm both parties down. “The streets have taken to the skies,” read the text in the video.

The video amassed over 16k views after being shared online. It also triggered several reactions from the users.

“How sad. Can’t call it road rage. Air rage?” a user wrote.