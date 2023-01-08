Watch: Man drives truck without front wheels, video leaves netizens shocked
A reel shared on Instagram shows a man driving a truck without its front wheels. The video has started an array of comments.
Social media is filled with crazy videos. While some of these contents can amaze us, some leave us laughing on the floor laughing. In light of it, a reel shared on Instagram shows a man driving a truck without its front wheels. The video has started an array of comments; while some people are shocked, others find it funny.
The short clip shows a damaged truck moving at a high speed on the road, regardless of its condition. The video has captured a lot of intention on the Internet and racked up more than 6.2 million views.
Take a look:
Netizens donned the comment section with comments like “Best driver of 2022 goes to this legend” and “Bhai driver india ke dusre Army boy hai.”
