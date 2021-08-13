Watch: This Man sets Guiness World Record, drinks 2 litres of soda, video goes viral

To set a Guinness World record is not an easy job for all, one must come out of their insecurities to share their unique talent with the world. Not only does the talent counts but also the timing of it being done decides whose name stays in the book of records.

The video of a man went viral after he set a record for drinking two litres of soda in the fastest time.

Not so long ago, a man recognized as Eric Booker, who shares his speed-drinking videos on his YouTube channel ‘BadlandsChugs,’ drank two litres of soda in 18.45 seconds.

Eric said that trying his luck in drinking multiple carbonated drinks in a faster pace, has inspired him to attempt for the Guinness World Record. He also mentioned how it was always his dream be a Guinness Records titleholder.

The video was posted by Guinness in its YouTube page, on July 16, 2021 but gained popularity in the recent period on all social media platforms. In the video, the Youtuber can be seen pouring the sugar-free cola from the bottle to a measuring cup to get an accurate measurement of the beverage and for easier drink-ability.

He then gulped the cola in just 18.45 seconds, marking his name in the Guinness Book of World Records. After the act he can be seen celebrating with a massive burp. Adding to which he said, “Yes! That’s what I’m talking about. That’s delicious.”

Booker then opens up about his desire for taking on a solid food challenge for his next record.

Guinness also shared the video on its Instagram page with the caption, “Badlands Booker’s Record-Breaking Chug. How quickly can the mighty @badlandsbooker chug two litres of soda?

Watch Video Here: