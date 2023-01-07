Watch: Man delivers milk in Harley-Davidson motorcyle worth lakhs, netizens react

You must be familiar with milkmen in your neighbourhood riding a bicycle or bike to deliver milk. But have you ever seen milk cans tied to a swanky car or expensive bike that is only a dream to buy.

Yes, you heard it right. Such a sight of a man delivering milk on a Harley Davidson bike worth lakh of rupees has surfaced online and it has left netizens baffled.

Shared on Instagram by account amit_bhadana_3000, the clip shows a man in a blue hoodie travelling to different localities on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with two huge metallic milk containers hanging on either sides.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amit Bhadana (@amit_bhadana_3000)

It is not confirmed where the milk man hails from as his bike’s registration plate displays the name ‘Gujjar’ instead of the registered number.

Netizens were stunned by the video and donned the comment section with their shocking reactions. Some even questioned how was he allowed on public streets without a proper number plate.

One person joked, “Harley doodhson” and another commented, “When father says join family business I’ll gift you Harley.” A third person said, “Reason why HD left India” and a fourth person wrote, “Bhai iskey doodh ka sab profit toh petorl mai udd jaata hoga (All his profit from milk maybe used to fill petrol in the bike).”

Also Read: Man quits IT job to start donkey milk farm, receives orders worth Rs 17 lakh