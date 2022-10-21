Watch: Man dances to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ on running treadmill, Internet says wow

Nowadays, the Internet is filled with videos of people attempting different trends, especially dancing. However, across those numerous reels, some manage to go viral for being unique and creative. One such clip of a man dancing to ‘Bole Chudiyaan’ on a moving treadmill has captured everyone’s attention. The performance is too good to miss.

Shared on Instagram by Alok Sharma, the short clip shows the user himself grooving to the famous song from the 2001 superhit film ‘Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gham.’ While many have made dance covers of this particular song over the course of time, Alok’s idea of taking it to perform on a moving treadmill is winning hearts.

People find it out of ordinary and hailed Alok for not missing a beat even in the difficult position. The caption in the post read, “Bole Chudiyan.”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Sharma (@alok_speed_b_boy)

So far, the video has garnered more than 33.9k views and tons of comments. Netizens were impressed by his distinctive and quirky freestyle performance and donned the comments section with praises for Alok. One person commented, “Wow dude, you did amazing.” Another person wrote in Hindi which roughly translated to, “Watching dance makes me want to dance too.” Others found it funny and asked if he pays the gym trainer to dance on the treadmill rather than work out.

Alok Sharma is popular on Instagram with more than 1.23 lakh followers. The artist is also a fitness enthusiast, evident from his well-maintained physique. The dancer is known to post innumerable dance reels regularly on his account and most of them have their views in lakhs and some have even crossed the 1 crore mark.

The dancer not only dances on the treadmill, but he also performs on stage for the public. From mirror dances to treadmill grooves to dancing on stage, the versatile artist has gathered a huge fanbase, which supports him.

Here some other reels of Alok that went viral from time to time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Sharma (@alok_speed_b_boy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Sharma (@alok_speed_b_boy)