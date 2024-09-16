Watch: Man Celebrates birthday with giant snakes, Post gets millions of views, Snake Party video goes viral

Now-a-days, people are trying all types of crazy acts just for fun or for views. While most of likes to celebrate our birthday among friends and family, a man had a very unique celebration with some special friends. The man celebrated his birthday with snakes at a snake party. The video of the incident has gone viral.

In the video, the man was seen lying among a multitude of massive pythons to celebrate his birthday has gone viral on social media, leaving users stunned by his daring act. Jay Brewer, the founder of The Reptile Zoo, took his unique reptilian content to new heights. The spectacle is so grand that counting the serpents becomes a challenge in itself.

The video was shared with the caption, “It’s a snake party! It’s my birthday today, so I wanted to tell everyone how much I appreciate all the love and show y’all the incredible party I threw. As you can see, most of my friends were able to make it, and we had a blast. Jokes aside, another year around the sun for this old man. Just wanted to thank all of you who have followed me along my journey. Couldn’t have done it without every one of you. It’s been absolutely incredible and better than I could have ever imagined.”

The video has gone viral with nearly 10 lakh views and 19,333 likes.

The video has also received many comments, one Instagram users said, “This is absolutely wild! I’ve never seen anything like it. Happy birthday, Jay!” Mike Jamieson added, “I can’t believe how many pythons there are! This looks like the coolest party ever.”

While another said, “This is definitely not your average birthday party!.” “Wow, that’s a lot of pythons! Hope you had an amazing time,” said another user.

One of his followers Dwayne Wills wrote, “You’re a legend, Jay. Thanks for always bringing us such amazing content. Meanwhile, another users appreciated his enthusiasm for snakes and wrote, ‘Your enthusiasm and love for reptiles are inspiring. Here’s to many more birthdays with incredible moments!’