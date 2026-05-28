Watch: Man arrived uninvited with a torn 10 rupee note yet warmed hearts at an Assam wedding

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In an era of wedding decorations, designer outfits and costly gifts, an unassuming wedding in Assam has shown the world the true meaning of marriage and act of giving.

A moving video clip that is currently going viral on the internet, a mentally challenged man identified as Manaranjan can be seen attending a wedding, he was never invited to. But he can be seen joyfully participating in the ceremony as a part of the family. The thing that struck people was not just his attendance but also a simple gift he carried with him.

While part of the wedding shagun (gifts for the bride) Manaranjan presented a torn 10 rupee note to the bride, the amount of money was small and the note was damaged, yet the blessing attached to the gesture was worth millions for internet users all around the world.

The clip was shared by Barpeta Buzz on Instagram and it has over 4.8 million views and 408k likes. The clip has left many internet users emotional. One user wrote, “The beauty of giving without any selfish intent,” “Crying over a stranger again—it’s overwhelming how incredibly innocent he is. It is rare to find someone who is truly so rich at heart,” said many while commenting under the video. They also hailed the welcoming gestures of the wedding guests that made him feel at home.

Shagun in Indian culture is not about the amount of money given but rather the intention behind it. The humble gesture from Manaranjan was equated to a symbol of prosperity, love and pure blessing for the bride.

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While we see extravagant wedding videos on our screens, this humble video stands out with no luxury and just plain humanity.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barpeta Buzz | Memes, Culture, News (@barpetabuzz)