Watch: Mall submerges in flood water after Kerala experiences heavy downpour, internet reacts

While people across the nation are grappling with heatwave, Kerala is experiencing rain. Due to heavy rains and strong winds, inundation and flooding occurred on various roads in the southern-most state. Recently a video has gone viral on social media platform Instagram showing flooded road near LuLu Mall in Edapally, Kochi.

The video posted by user @bangalore_malayalees on May 28, has received over 1.5 million views so far. The roads adjacent to the mall are submerged in water. As a result the vehicle seems to be below the knees.

The victims are feeling the lack of proper water drainage and are requesting the authorities to take appropriate measures. As the video went viral on social media, netizens are criticizing it.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “This is Cochin Corporation’s road washing machine provided by.” Another person wrote, “Trivandrum is best no flood.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Drainage system.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “But I didn’t see anything like this….MG road.” A fifth person wrote, “When did they install a waterway in front of Lulu? Wow terrifying.” Another person wrote, “I was traveling there last week. It was raining for 10 mins and the roads are flooded. I don’t know why it’s flooded up in like 5 mins. Something had to be wrong.”