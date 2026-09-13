WATCH: Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim sings Kishore Kumar’s classic at BRICS Gala in Delhi

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New Delhi: A musical Interlude at the Delhi BRICS summit invited a surprised smile from delegates as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took the stage and sung a hit Hindi number.

As seen in the video, Anwar Ibrahim amused fellow delegates when he took to the mike and sung classic Kishore Kumar ‘Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat’ at the star-studded gala dinner furtherspiced with a Bollywood twist.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia seemed perfectly comfortable singing the much loved song. Within minutes it was the most talked about lighthearted moment of the leaders delegation in the Delhi summit.

The song sung by Kishore Kumar is originally a hit in the movie “Teen Devian” and is well known among all Hindi music lovers even today.

Internet is showering the video with love, one user commented, “Mashallah! I’m really very happy to see your love for Hindi songs and the grace with which you sang the song.”

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“Such a delightful song to choose to sing and in such a spirited manner. Simply wonderful PM,” another added.

Watch the video here:

Guru mintak izin nyanyi kejap ok! pic.twitter.com/NzazFHV509 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 12, 2026