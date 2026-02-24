Watch: Maggi stall in Indian wedding, Man says its a ‘must-have’

Advertisement

Maggi is nothing but an instant noodle which includes a packet of seasoning. Different people have different ways to make Maggi, some people like it soupy, some like it dry and some like adding vegetables in it. Some people also like adding extra seasonings or cheese to it such as chilli flakes, oregano, red chilli powder, some salt, turmeric powder according to their taste and preferences. Maggi is loved by all age groups with it be a toddler, teenager, adult, or an elderly person. This is something which can be eaten at any part of the day. It has many recipes such as Maggi cutlet, Maggi roll, etc.

A video has gone viral on the internet which is captured by a guest ‘allboutaadi’ who had gone to attend an Indian wedding where he was randomly roaming around and notices Maggi stall and immediately thought of capturing the moment in a video.

In the video he starts it with “you all must have seen noodles and chowmein in weddings but have you ever seen Maggi? In this wedding the organisers have kept Maggi in the food stalls. After which he points out at the stall and says brother is serving Maggi here. Following which he demands to all event and wedding planners to include Maggi in the food menu and it fine even if you want to skip chowmein. Maggi is everyone’s first love. After which he points out at the crowd near the Maggi counter at the wedding with it he says this crowd is only for the love people have towards Maggi noodles.”

The video has gained 952k views, 37.7k likes and 256 comments. In the comment box people have said that they agree that wedding must have Maggi in their weddings. Another user comments that they have also lived this amazing moment as they also ate Maggi in a wedding. The third user says she will also keep Maggi in the food menu in her own wedding.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Verma (@allboutaadi)