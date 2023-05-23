Watch: Lost siblings reunite after 75 years of partition in Kartarpur

During the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, thousands of people were separated from their loved ones. But today we came across one such video where a man and his sister get reunited after 75 years at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Pakistan, in an emotionLost siblings get reunited after 75 years at Kartarpur, Pakistan, in an emotional reunion made possible through social media.al reunion made possible through social media.

Mahendra Kaur, an 81-year-old Indian, and her 78-year-old brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz, who lived in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, were reunited at the Kartarpur Corridor after they found out through a social media post that they had been separated as siblings in 1947 during the Partition.

During the Partition, the family of Sardar Bhajan Singh from the Indian side of Punjab was unfortunately separated when Aziz migrated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other members of the family stayed in India.

Aziz said he made tireless efforts to reconnect with his family but couldn’t make it. The two families discovered that Mahendra and Aziz were indeed estranged siblings after connecting through a social media post detailing the separation of a man and his sister during the partition.

Kaur was visibly overwhelmed as she met her brother, repeatedly hugged him, kissed his hands, and embraced her sibling. Both families also visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartapur together, sitting side by side and sharing a feast on Sunday.

To mark the happy occasion, the gurdwara gave sweets to both families and adorned them with garlands. They also gave gifts to each other as a sign of their reunion.

Mahinder Kaur acknowledged the Kartarpur Corridor’s role in bringing people together and expressed her gratitude to the governments of India and Pakistan. She expressed hope and trust that this passage would keep on rejoining families separated during the parcel.

The Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province, where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev is buried, and the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab state are connected by the Kartarpur Corridor. Indian Sikh pilgrims do not require visas to enter the four-kilometre corridor and visit Darbar Sahib.