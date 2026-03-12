Watch: Lord Krishna devotees doing their haldi ceremony in Vrindavan

Advertisement

When people choose to do their wedding ceremonies in good and aesthetic destinations, a video captures a couple performing their haldi near the banks of Yamuna River in Vrindavan.

The video shows the couple performing their haldi in a most minimalist and pure way. Following all the rituals that are done by the hindus during haldi. The video also shows some playful moments of them, as the man uses a pichkari to shower water on her wife-to-be.

The attendees are seen celebrating the moment by dancing on the dhol beats played at the venue. In the haldi ceremony the people who choose to live together forever are applied with mixture of turmeric, oil and sandalwood on their skin to give blessings.

The viral video is uploaded by ‘@SheetalPronamo’ on X. The caption of this post reads, “No luxurious venues, No Designer clothes, No Lavish Decorations. These Krishna devotees opted to celebrate their HALDI ceremony on the serene banks of the Yamuna River in Vrindavan. A simple yet beautiful ceremony rooted in Indian traditions.”

Advertisement

This video has garnered 5,112 views, numerous likes and comments, People call this beautiful and divine.

Watch the video here:

No luxurious venues

No Designer clothes

No Lavish Decorations These Krishna devotees opted to celebrate their HALDI ceremony on the serene banks of the Yamuna River in Vrindavan A simple yet beautiful ceremony rooted in Indian traditions pic.twitter.com/neTl2LgLoL — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) March 11, 2026