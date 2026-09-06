Watch: Little Radha walks into temple, devotees rush to touch her feet

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A little girl disguised as Goddess Radha turned into the life of a temple by receiving warm response from the crowd of people during Janmashatmi.

Uploaded by Instagram user Aastha Malik, the video captures her daughter, dressed in as Radha Rani walking through the temple.

As she entered the temple, temple-goers responded with smiles and affection and even touched her feet asking for blessings while a few paused for mere glances at the tiny visitor, making the day memorable for all.

In the video, little boys were also seen running towards her to touch her feet.

The mother seemed emotionally overwhelmed by the warm gestures calling it ‘the best part’ and saying it was pleasing to see happiness and affection spread to the people by her child.

The video has garnered over 40.7 million views with over 2.8 million likes.

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Many viewers praised the little boys who touched her feet, one user wrote, “The little boys who touched her feet are being raised very well.”

“This is why our culture is the best,” another added.

With all smiles, greetings and divine pronounces of “Radhe Radhe”, the child visited the temple and certainly added an extra zest of happiness.

Watch the video here:

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