Watch: Little girl dances with nana and dada in wedding function

In Indian sangeet functions while some people are seen performing on the stage, the others are seen grabbing chairs and sitting with excitement to watch them all. Dance performances during wedding functions is the most awaited and entertaining part as it lights up everyone’s mood and everyone starts vibing to music.

A heartwarming dance performance video of a little girl sharing floor with her dada (paternal grandfather) and nana (maternal grandfather) has gone viral on social media and the girl has brought smile on so many people’s face.

In the video she is seen dancing on the song ‘ek number tuzi kambar’ also called ‘Shaky’ and her dance moves are confident, cute and eye catchy, her two grandfathers at the back brings a lot of energy to the stage with grabbing everyone’s attention while dancing with their little princess. She stands in the center and lives once her fairy tale moment which people only experience once in a lifetime.

The viral is uploaded by ‘Anjali Damani Choreography’ on Instagram and is captioned as, “We bet you’re smiling ear to ear, because we totally are! This execution by our fav students has our heart!”

The video has garnered 8.4 million views, 712k likes and 4,214 comments. The comment section is filled with love messages. Some people in the comment section have written message in which they remember their grandfathers from both sides, saying they never got such opportunity and this wish can never be fulfilled as they have lost both of them. One user says, “Luckiest girl ❤️” another user says, “i love happy families.” Third user says, “Core memory moment for this girl😍.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Damani Choreography (@anjalidamanichoreography)