WATCH: little girl crying, oozes innocence in viral video

The innocence that children carry is unmatchable. In a video uploaded by Instagram handle @kidsdramaa, a little girl was seen crying and complaining to her mother about her father eating her ice cream and the video has gone viral in no time.

The child was seen rubbing her eyes, when her mother asks her what happened to which she complains that her father ate away her ice cream. She can be heard saying,” Mumma, papa ne meri chocolate kha li (Mumma, papa ate my chocolate).”

Her mother bursts into laughter as she says that it is not her ice cream but her father’s and she has eaten her vanilla ice cream. The girl retorts saying no it is my ice cream and father is eating it.

The little girl oozes innocence and cuteness with every word she speaks. The netizens are in awe of the little girl explaining her ordeal.