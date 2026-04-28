Watch: Little boy cries, throws cricket bat after failing to meet Virat Kohli

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Virat’s little fan in Delhi waited for him to arrive at the hotel and also followed him along with security and hotel staff just in the hope to get a autograph from him on the bat.

But he was stopped by the security personnel from approaching Virat due to which the little boy got frustrated and started crying following which he threw away the bat he approached for an autograph with.

The video has been widely circulating on the internet and is going viral. The video is uploaded by @JeetN25 on his X account. He has captioned the video as “Virat Kohli Little fan broke down 😭💔

Virat kohli ignored this little fan who was waiting to get his autograph 😭

Wait for that child frustration 😭💔”

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The video has garnered 610.7k views, 4,6k likes and 600 comments. In the comment section, one user comments, “I am sure if Virat Kohli sees this, he will find the little fan of his and get that bat signed.” Another says, “I think the kid will get a surprise visit from Kohli in coming days❤️ Third user says, ”When he threw that bat, he proved that he is real fan.”

Some people also stress on public figure’s privacy as they are also human beings and want some space and comfort in public. But they only get chased by the fans and the personal space gets invaded.

Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli Little fan broke down 😭💔 Virat kohli ignored this little fan who was waiting to get his autograph 😭 Wait for that child frustration 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/BszA4JX5NW — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 27, 2026