Watch: Leopard attacks porcupine baby, parents become Z security

Parents can go to extents to save their children, even if it means putting themselves in danger. Whether be it humans or animals, the first and foremost instinct of a parent is to protect their offspring. In light of it, a video of porcupines saving their baby from a leopard attack has surfaced online. The hair-raising video is must watch.

In the clip shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, the porcupine parents can be seen crossing the road with their baby. In no time, a leopard tries to attack them. However, it is a reflex that parents don’t think before facing the danger that is trying to reach their children. Similarly, the two try to safeguard their baby by keeping it in between while their sharp quills prevented the leopard from getting any closer to the porcupette.

Supriya captioned the post, “Porcupine parents provide Z class security to their baby from a leopard, fighting valiantly & thwarting all attempts of the leopard to even touch their baby. Most incredible. By the way, a baby porcupine is called ‘porcupette.'”

So far, the clip has garnered more than 260k views and tons of comments. Users took to the comment section to react with words like “amazing” and “brilliant.”

One person wrote, “Porcupine got an extra boon from God to save its life” and another user commented, “Lucky father didn’t blow up his spine at the leopard.”