Watch: Langur attends class with students, “he has cracked NEET” says Internet

In today’s viral video a wild langur attending class with students has gone viral on all social media platforms. The incident took place in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh.

In the 48-seconds-clip, a teacher can be seen teaching a class full of students. However, there was an unusual attendee in the classroom who grabbed everyone’s attention. It was a langur who chose to attend the class along with other students.

Shared on Twitter by Deepak Mahato on September 15, the video shows a glimpse of what happened at a government school in Jharkhand. The caption in the post read, “In #Jharkhand’s #Hazaribagh a #wild langoor attends a government school along with other students.”

In a subsequent tweet, Deepak shared a picture of the langur sitting alongside the students in the classroom. He captioned the image, “The new #student in the #school.”

Netizens had unique reactions to the video. While some were concerned about the safety of the children in the classroom, many joked that the monkey now has a career of his own.

One person wrote, “Legend says he has cracked NEET and will be joining medical College soon after his Medical and Police clearance.”

