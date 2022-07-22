Watch: Korean Woman Teaches Hindi To Her Son In Adorable Video

In a heart-warming post shared on Instagram, a Korean woman can be seen teaching Hindi to her son.

The clip opens showing Kim pointing to a plate of pakodas and asking her son, “Ye kya hai (What is this)?” She then says, “Ye pakoda hai… Pakoda bahut swad hai (This is a pakoda. Pakoda is very tasty).”

The woman is seen teaching her son Hindi as he eats pakodas and it looks lovely to watch.

The adorable video was posted by an Indian-Korean couple on their social media page named ‘Prem Kim Forever.’ The caption in the post read, “Korean wife teaching Hindi to son.”

Watch the viral video here:

So far, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens flocked to the comments section to react to the adorable video of the mother-son duo.

A user wrote, “OOO so cute Indian kids also play with food thinking they are car or animal ” and another person commented, “It’s so great to see you teaching your child Hindi as in our own country people are getting away from their own language, by giving priority to English… Every language in this world is beautiful. Let’s respect every language…”

See how others reacted: