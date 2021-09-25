Watch: Kolkata’s social media influencer fined for dancing on flyover, video viral

Social media influencer Sandy Saha of West Bengal, has landed on legal trouble for a video where he can be seen dancing on a busy flyover.

The 3 minute and 38 seconds clip shows, Sandy stepping out of his car, which he parked on Kolkata’s Maa flyover. He then walked up to the divider and started dancing. As per India Today, Kolkata Police filed a case against the owner of the car on Tuesday. The Lalbazar traffic control room identified the car owner from the CCTV footage, and later through the video that the influencer shared on his Facebook page.

In the video, Sandy can be seen dancing on the song Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne over and over again. He also kept saying repeatedly that he is in UP and not Kolkata, which seems like his way of mocking the newspaper advertisement that recently featured the same flyover to boost the image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, many people identified the flyover as the ‘Maa Flyover’ situated in central Kolkata, built by the Mamata Bannerjee’s government.

Sandy shared the video on his Facebook account, with a caption that roughly translates to, “Visited Uttar Pradesh after a long time. If haters say this is Kolkata, huh I don’t agree! Humanity!”

Although the video was uploaded on September 13, it has garnered more than 4.3 million views so far along with thousands of comments and shares. Where many praised his wit, others tagged the Kolkata Police on the comments section asking them to take action against the influencer for violating traffic rules.

The Police then filed a case against Sandy and the people who were present with him at the time of filming, and sent a fine notice to them.

According to the sources, the video creator, who currently sits on over 1.5 million Facebook followers, refused to accept his mistake. He also admitted being unaware of the fact that stopping cars on a flyover is prohibited.