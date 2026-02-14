Watch: Kerala elderly woman stops moving scooter on footpath, receives praise

Advertisement

Kerala: The video of an elderly woman has gone viral, showcasing her bravery as she stops a scooter rider on the footpath and forces him to return to the main road in Kozhikode, Kerala.

The scooter rider, who attempted to escape traffic by getting onto the footpath, was seen on a black Activa, trying to move forward multiple times, but was stopped by the brave elderly woman each time.

In the video, the elderly woman can be seen stopping the scooter coming towards her and asking the rider to go back to the main road, while the rider can be seen behaving stubbornly and trying to move forward on the footpath multiple times, even after being stopped by the woman, but failing to move ahead.

The elderly woman was successful in making the scooter rider make a U-turn and move back to the main road along with the traffic.

The video of this brave moment was uploaded by ‘aflu__stories_’, an Instagram influencer, captioned it as, When ammachi says enough is enough!” The video received millions of views and numerous people praised the elderly woman for her firm and brave standout on the road to teach the right thing to the rider.

One user comments, “This is what 100% literacy rate looks like🔥🔥.” Another user says, “She stood there like a lioness🙌. Courage isn’t always about fighting an enemy. It’s about doing the one thing the ordinary like us only dare to whisper.” Third user comments, “The COMRADE 🔥🔥🔥🔥 just imagine how tough she must be in her young age 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Watch the video here:

