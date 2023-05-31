Watch: Japanese man finds live frog in his takeaway Udon noodles cup

People always look for reasons to enjoy their favourite meals served in restaurants or food outlets. If you’re someone who frequently rushes out to savour delicious food, a viral video might make you think twice. A man in Japan ordered a latest offering from a noodle restaurant but received something he couldn’t have possibly imagined.

The man named Kaito shared a video on Twitter that showed a live frog floating in the broth of the udon soup that he was having.

In his Twitter post, he wrote in Japanese that he was on a business trip and had ordered takeaway. He ordered a spicy Dandan Salad Udon, which is a part of their new shake udon line and has been wildly popular. They served the udon in a cup and required customers to shake it before having it in order to mix the ingredients well.

He shaken the cup and just as he was about to finish the meal, he notices a live frog in it. In the viral video, the man is seen using chopsticks to lift the frog to show it is breathing in the broth at the bottom of his udon cup. After a few seconds, the frog can be seen moving in the broth.

He discovered that the udon store ‘reopened the same night after being closed for three hours” and still selling the same products.”

Have a look:

A user commented in Japanese and wrote, “It’s not that I doubt the person who posted it, but if it’s true, I’m surprised that something like this actually happened. Marugame Seimen has an open kitchen, so I want to know how it got there. The noodles are boiled from the pot If the toppings are ready-made, I can’t imagine that a living frog would be included, so I simply want to know.”

The popular udon chain, Marugame which has over 1,000 outlets in and out of Japan issued an apology via its website, for causing great trouble and worry,” the next day. They stated the frog might have mixed at their vegetable-processing factory.

After “conducting and strengthening on-site inspections at every factory handling raw vegetables,” the company announced that it would temporarily suspend sales of food items containing raw vegetables.