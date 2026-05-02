Watch: “It’s not easy but I know I didn’t come so far for easy”: Indian Student in US

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Indians who go away from hope and live in other countries for job or studies faces different problems that they actually can’t always describe in worlds. But a teenager has brought his thoughts into everyone’s notice.

A video uploaded by ‘kanav3.md’ has gone viral on the internet, in which a teen shares his thoughts on how it feels to live away from home and how it is important it is to build and yourself.

“Hi, I am nineteen, living alone in the United States. I came from India for college, and honestly living alone isn’t as glamorous as it looks. No one really tells you about these parts.”

“Figuring out food, managing money, credit cards, taxes, classes that feel nothing like when you’re in high school.”

“Different culture, different people, different absolutely everything. And then there are days like festivals, back home everyone’s together, celebrating, laughing and making memories and you are just there on a video call. Watching it all happen from thousands and thousands mile.”

“Some days it hits harder than you expect and maybe that’s the whole point because moments like these, they build you, they make you mentally strong. They teach you how to stand on your own. This isn’t about just college this is about where I am building myself. Its not easy but I know I didn’t come so far for easy. So watch me grow and follow along.”

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The video has garnered 21.5k views, 586 likes and numerous comments. In the comment section people call kanav as a inspiring person, some say they can relate to him as they live similar life like him, away from home in a completely different culture.

One user says, “It’s not easy when you have to start from scratch on ur own, you got this bro.” Another user says, “I gettt uuuuu 😭😭😭😭i just moved here 4months ago.” Third user says, “It wasn’t easy at 22, so I can only imagine how hard it must be at 19. 😢 Loved the motivation though: “it’s not easy but I didn’t come this far for easy.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kanav3.md