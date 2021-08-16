Iranian girl plays ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on santoor, wins hearts of Indians; Watch viral video

The citizens of India are highly drawn towards their patriotic side especially when the national anthem falls on their ears. On the 75th Independence Day, a video of an Iranian girl playing India’s National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on a santoor (a musical instrument) went viral on all social media platforms.

In the video, the girl plays a beautiful and calm rendition of the National Anthem on her favourite instrument, santoor. The girl’s calm and peaceful rendition of our national anthem has been winning the hearts of many Indians and the comments and the number of shares has proven it.

Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, Sudha Ramen, shared the video on her twitter handle yesterday with the caption, “National anthem in any form would give us goosebumps. Many thanks to this Iranian girl for this beautiful performance.”

The video has already been viewed for more than 49.8K times on Twitter till the time this article was written.

Watch the video here:

National anthem in any form would give us goosebumps. Many thanks to this Iranian girl for this beautiful performance. #happyindependenceday 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KhyylXsP0W — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 15, 2021

The girl is recognized as Tara Ghahremani from Tehran. In the video, she can be seen adorned in a pink attire as she sits and plays the melodious rendition of our national anthem.

The video was first uploaded by Tara on her Instagram page during India’s 72nd Republic Day on January 26. She posted it with the caption, “Hello everyone, This is my honor to be part of @gcpawards family and I am thankful for giving me such a great opportunity,, to say as an Iranian girl that, “I love all professional, kind & diligent Indians, and I appreciate your support, here and elsewhere :)ish you all the best And congrats for this SPECIAl DAY !!!

The Iranian talent then posted another santoor prodigy video of her playing the same rendition during India’s 75th Independence Day with the caption, Hellooo friends ❤️🥰

,Thanks to the Indian Embassy for inviting me to play #indian_national_anthem, on such a great day !!!

According to the sources, Tara Ghahremani is a 12-years-old musical prodigy who is an extraordinarily talented and graceful artist.