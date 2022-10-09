Watch: Influencer dances to ‘Dilbar’ on a busy road, man behind her steals the show

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
influencer dances to dilbar
Image Credits: Twitter/@Chilled_Yogi

These days, many videos are going viral on trending songs in social media platforms. Within few hours these videos gather more than thousands of views. Recently, a video had gone viral where an influencer is seen dancing to Sushmita Sen’s one of the most famous song ‘Dilbar’. Even after so many years of the release, this song has a separate fan base. However, the reason for which the video had gone viral is not the girl’s dance moves, rather it’s because of the man, who tried to imitate the girl’s dance steps which grabbed all the attentions.

In the viral video, the girl is seen dancing on the middle of the road of a crowded market bare foot. While she started dancing, a man who seems to be an auto-rickshaw driver started dancing with her and even tried to copy her steps. By looking at the video, it seems like the girl is unaware of the man dancing behind her.

The video was shared by a twitter user named Chilled_Yogi. People have given hilarious reactions to the viral clip. One twitter user wrote, “Hahha. I would have died of laughing if I was there in real…”. Another user wrote, “The guy in background has better moves” and added a laughter emoji.

This video has gotten more than two lakhs views and more than one hundred eighty people have commented.

You might also like
Offbeat

British Man charges Rs 32 Lakh for a 15 Minute Ride in Uber

Offbeat

Watch viral video: Australian woman dances with Indian husband on Haryanvi song

Offbeat

Incredible! Food Delivery agent flies on a jet pack to deliver food, Watch viral…

Offbeat

Viral Video: Commuters try to take selfie with tiger in Madhya Pradesh’s forest…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.