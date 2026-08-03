Watch: Indore family celebrates birth of first baby girl in 52 years

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Heartwarming scene from Indore of a family celebrating arrival of first baby girl in 52 years stirs up emotional responses online.

The video shared by Dr. Bela Shah Jain, on her Instagram account, shows several family members with their hands folded together waiting for news outside the operation theater.

The minute the doctor emerged to announce a baby girl has been welcomed into the family, the atmosphere erupted with cheers and clapping.

It is learnt, for more than five decades, male children have been born into the family, so the arrival of a baby girl has become a momentous occasion for the members.

Various members have been captured in celebratory mood outside the OT.

Several users said the video makes them so emotional as such beautiful celebrations for girl kids are rare and a necessary gesture to ensure girls grow up with love.

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The video won the hearts of netizens, and comments started flooding.

Several users shared experiences and recalled celebrations from their families. They were also wishing that girls should be celebrated equally all across the country like in the case captured in the video.

Watch the video here:

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