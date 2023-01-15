Watch: Indonesian YouTuber recreates ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ song, video viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is currently the most anticipated film for all Bollywood lovers. However, ahead of the film’s release, the makers released the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ to treat the fans and keep them hooked. The song is already a hit with hundreds of people making reels recreating its hook step. The catchy beats of the peppy number are in everyone’s mouth.

Now, the SRK and Deepika Padukone starrer song has once again hit the news because of an Indonesian dance group. Yes, you heard it right. Not India but even Indonesia is dancing to its beats. The Indonesian dance group recreated the entire Jhoome Jo Pathaan song and a video of it has surfaced online. Needless to say, the clip has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Shared on YouTube by a channel named Vina Fan, the MV features Vina with some other dancers recreating the entire track picturized on SRK and Deepika.

Watch Video Here:

Netizens were mighty impressed by their performance and took to the comment section to shower praises for their attempt.

One person wrote, “Woah, that’s incredible. The costumes, the location, everything is up to the point literally you guys killed it.” Another comment read, “Kudos to her and her team.”