Watch: Indonesian woman experiences filmy dupatta moment with random man at Railway station

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Indonesia woman experiences her filmy Bollywood moment with a random Delhi man at railway station after her dupatta fell on the group while she was standing near the train doorway.

The video is uploaded by ‘indaha.l’ on Instagram and captioned as “Rahul datang disaat yg tepat!! Btw kirain gak bakalan ada yang respect & peduli ternyata segercep itu di tolongin, thank u so much!! .”

The woman lives her Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge moment unexpectedly. She wears a white kurta set accompanied with blue colour dupatta. She has also added background sound related to the iconic movie.

The video has garnered 58.9M views, 2M likes, and 14.2k comments. People are seen praising the man for his helpful and gentleman act, also say that they respect the man. They are also seen changing words on how he risked his lie just for a piece of cloth. One user says, “He’s Indian and he’s gentleman. The people from West must be crying seeing that. Coz that’s impossible right? Coz you’ve stereotype everyone to be the same.!! “ Another user says, “He has such a sweet vibration to his energy! Now wonder this man has that sweet smile!” Third user says, “Nice bro and very big job and respect for you ❤️‍”

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Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indah A.L ᢉ (@indaha.l)