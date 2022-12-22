Watch: IndiGo air hostess, passenger get into a heated argument amid flight

The viral video left the internet divided with majorly two opinions. While majority spoke for the crew, some said otherwise.

Offbeat
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Pic Credits: Twitter/ @Tarun Shukla

In a recent incident, an IndiGo air hostess got into a heated argument with a passenger on board. The incident took place on a flight en route to Istanbul, from Delhi. The incident took place on December 16. A video clip of the argument between the air hostess and the passenger was shared on Twitter and has gone viral on the internet.

The fight, reportedly, took place after the passenger complained about the food choices being offered by the airline. After a few exchanges of words, what began as a conversation, turned into a verbal fight between the IndiGo crew and the passenger. The air hostess who took a stand for the crew, lost her cool after the passenger called her a servant.

The video of the IndiGo crew’s fight with the passenger was shared on Twitter. Take a look at it here:

The video of IndiGo crew’s fight with the passenger left the whole of the internet divided with majorly two opinions. Many of the users commented that it was the temper and illogical reasonings of the passenger that caused the verbal fight. They even pointed out saying that calling the crew servants was very wrong of him. However, there were also people who commented on the hospitality management of the airline. One user went on to comment that he has observed a growing trend in the airline’s crew being very impatient while providing services.

IndiGo airlines released a statement saying that they are aware of the incident that happened on the flight on December 16. They said that the matter is being looked into. Additionally, they also stated that their constant endeavor is to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to their customers.

