Watch: India’s first battery powered water metro in Kochi

Does India have a water metro? Yes. India has only one water metro in Kochi which is operated on battery and was officially began its services for the passengers from the year 2023. The name of the metro is Kochi Water Metro which is a public ferry system. It serves the Greater Kochi region of Kerala. It is fully operational and has 38 terminals and 16 routes with connecting Kochi’s ten islands with the mainland through a fleet of 78 hybrid electric boats.

A video has gone viral on social media which capture’s India’s first water metro, which is the only water metro of India and is situated in Kochi, Kerala.

In the video ‘biju07mohan’ says, this is India’s first and one and only water metro. The only reason to visit Kochi was because I wanted to have this wonderful experience of this metro. Then he starts explaining how the metro has almost zero sound and also says this metro is battery powered. Adding to which he says to take a ride you need to pay Rs 40 for 20 kilometers (one side trip).

The video has gained 1.5 million views, 28.7 thousand likes and comments in huge numbers. The comment section of the video is spammed with Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emoji. People have also shared their experience of sitting in this water metro.

Watch the video here:

