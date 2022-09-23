onam at antarctica
Image credit- Twitter/Anand Mahindra

Watch: Indians celebrate Onam in Antarctica, carve rangoli on ice

By Rachna 0

Onam is a festival celebrated by Malayalis to mark the harvest season in Kerala. The festival lasts for ten days and is celebrated with great splendor. This year, the festivities were dated from August 30, Tuesday, to September 8, Thursday. While people living in the country are facilitated to commemorate these days of merriment with their families, Indians living far from home miss their homes the most during this time of the year.

In light of it, a group of Indian student studying in Antarctica celebrated their culture in a foreign land. However, what makes this unique is their attempt to make rangoli over thin ice. Albeit being far from home, that too in a cold country, the youngsters didn’t hold back to expressing their love for their nation and its traditions. And this makes this story even more heartwarming.

In the now viral clip, a group of five men can be seen carving out a rangoli/ Pookkalam with the help of a bodkin and hammer on thin ice. The one-minute video shared by the chairman of Mahindra Group beautifully shows the men engaged in making traditional Indian art on the solid ice sheet.

Indian classical music can be heard playing in the background and an appealing rangoli with a coconut drawn at the centre concludes the clip. The text embedded in the art read, “Onam @ Antarctica.”

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share a splendid video showing how Indians celebrated Onam in Antarctica. He captioned the post, “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,”

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 445k views and tons of comments. Netizens expressed their pride and happiness in having their culture flourishing in a different country. One person wrote, “Indians is future” and another comment read, “We r unstoppable.”

Here are some other reactions:

You might also like
World

Watch: Shocking video of crocodile attacking its keeper during live show!

Nation

Viral video: Speeding car hits students fighting on road in Ghaziabad, watch!

Offbeat

Success Story: Handicapped man earns crores with Capsicum farming

Offbeat

Agra: Woman thrashes hubby, his girlfriend with sandal after catching them together…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.