Watch: Indians celebrate Onam in Antarctica, carve rangoli on ice

Onam is a festival celebrated by Malayalis to mark the harvest season in Kerala. The festival lasts for ten days and is celebrated with great splendor. This year, the festivities were dated from August 30, Tuesday, to September 8, Thursday. While people living in the country are facilitated to commemorate these days of merriment with their families, Indians living far from home miss their homes the most during this time of the year.

In light of it, a group of Indian student studying in Antarctica celebrated their culture in a foreign land. However, what makes this unique is their attempt to make rangoli over thin ice. Albeit being far from home, that too in a cold country, the youngsters didn’t hold back to expressing their love for their nation and its traditions. And this makes this story even more heartwarming.

In the now viral clip, a group of five men can be seen carving out a rangoli/ Pookkalam with the help of a bodkin and hammer on thin ice. The one-minute video shared by the chairman of Mahindra Group beautifully shows the men engaged in making traditional Indian art on the solid ice sheet.

Indian classical music can be heard playing in the background and an appealing rangoli with a coconut drawn at the centre concludes the clip. The text embedded in the art read, “Onam @ Antarctica.”

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to share a splendid video showing how Indians celebrated Onam in Antarctica. He captioned the post, “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,”

You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JH2jTeCDQ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 445k views and tons of comments. Netizens expressed their pride and happiness in having their culture flourishing in a different country. One person wrote, “Indians is future” and another comment read, “We r unstoppable.”

