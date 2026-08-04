Watch: Indian Youtuber fell in love with German village says he will never forget this experience

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An Indian YouTuber and a German girl’s holiday encounter in Bali blossomed into a viral love affair online-Watch hilarious video shot in island.

Based on the much-shared video, when the creator arrived in Bali for the purpose of producing travel content, they met the German traveler who subsequently traveled and conversed in Bali which was all recorded to the camera.

What seemed like an accidental travel encounter had later people amused with their on-screen chemistry and the multicultural flair, with fans suggesting it as a case of travel bringing people together. The snippets of videos consist of them trying out local delicacies and checking out local haunts in Bali as they shared stories about their origins. The mood is mellow as it seems to resonate with those watching the show.

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The vlogger hasn’t publicly confirmed the status of their relationship yet, however clips of their journey in Bali still persist as their fans look forward to more updates between the duo.

Watch the video here: