Watch: Indian woman charged extra for ordering sandwich without cheese at US cafe

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A Mumbai-based content creator had a peculiar experience at a café in San Francisco after being asked to pay extra for her cheese-free sandwich.

Vagmita Singh, while travelling in the United States shared an incident in an Instagram video in which she had visited a café.

The user ordererd a sandwich at the café and when Vagmita asked the waitress to make her sandwich without cheese she agreed but asked her to pay extra for the removal.

The waitress was seen stating that cheese would have to be removed for an additional price of 75 cents or approximately Rs 72.

Vagmita was left surprised after being asked to pay more for a topping which she simply didn’t want to have.

Joking about it the Indian content creator went on to ask if she could be charged for not drinking coke, not visiting the loo and for making cash payments.

When Vagmita asked for clarification she was told that sandwiches are made using a set recipe and asking the waitress to exclude it would need extra labour.

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The video caption had Vagmita pointing out her disbelief on how her decision to have a ‘less’ ingredient sandwich was leading her to pay more.

Her video received mixed reviews by netizens where most of them were in agreement, stating that they had a similar experience.

“Same thing happens every time in Parisian cafe, we just remove that ingredient ourselves Lol,” a user commented.

Some also defended the decision by commenting, “This has to do with the way the prep works.”

Watch the video here:

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